KARACHI - Just like other parts of the country, Karachiites took to streets in big numbers to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir on the appeal of Prime Minster Imran Khan. Many political parties, non-government organizations, bureaucrats, celebrities, lawyers and people from other walks of life came out to highlight Indian atrocities in the valley.

GOVERNOR LEADS RALLY

AT MAZAR-E-QUAID

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail led a rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour at the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in pursuance of of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister Faisal Vawda, MNA Dr. Amir Liaquat, MNA Aftab Siddiqui, Provincial Assembly Members Jamal Siddiqui, Saeed Afridi, Raja Azhar, Dr. Seema, Shujat Qureshi, renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi and people from different walks of life participated in the rally in large numbers. National Anthem was played and special prayers were offered for the freedom of Kashmir on the occasion.

Addressing the rally, Governor Imran Ismail said the nation had responded positively on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour. The government, Army including all other armed forces and the nation were standing by the side of our Kashmiri brethren.

He said that the incumbent government was raising Kashmir issue on each international forum. We want to make it clear to the whole world that Pakistani nation would always stand by side of Kashmiri people in their struggle for self determination.

Imran Ismail said that the international community should play its role to stop Indian atrocities in Kashmir because the lasting peace in the entire region was not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said that UN following its resolutions should interfere and resolve the Kashmir issue. Indian government’s cruel face had been exposed. The Governor said that the time of Kashmir’s freedom was not so far.

POLITICAL PARTIES HOLD RALLIES

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the people of Kashmir never accepted the forced capture of India. Addressing a rally at Civic Centre here, Siddiqui said that India’s wicked ambitions were exposed in front of the international community through its act of revoking Kashmir’s special status.

“Today, the entire country stand besides the Kashmiris and events are being held at every nook and corner which gives a message that Kashmir Banega Pakistan,” Siddidui said. He was of the view that the people of Pakistan by coming out in large numbers proved that the freedom of Kashmir is just around the corner.

The MQM-P chief said that India cannot retain its forced capture on Kashmir and eventually the Kashmiris would get the right to self determination. He demanded of the United Nations Security Council and international human rights organizations to play their role for ending curfew in the valley. “The UN and international organization should also refrain brutal Indian forces from carrying out massacre in Kashmir and send their special mission in the valley,” he demanded.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that 30 million people of the city would go to the Line of Control, adding that entire country stand side by side with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for getting the right to self determination. “The MQM-P would continue supporting Kashmir cause at every forum,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman UC 26 and KMC’s standing committee on Bachat Bazaar Qaiser Imtiaz lead a demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir outside his office. The people from every walk of life took part in the demonstrationSeparately, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem said that the government should take a decisive action for the liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation.Addressing a protest in the city, the JI city chief said that the government should take serious notice of the situation in Kashmir as curfew remains imposed in the occupied territory for last 25 days. “Time has now come to announce armed struggle against for the liberation of Kashmiris and the government should step forward in this regard,” he said and added that the world would continue to put a deaf ear to the struggle of Kashmiris unless the government and army takes a decision in the right direction.

He said that the JI would take out a mammoth rally on September 01 to express solidarity with Kashmiris and prove to e a morale booster for the masses the masses trapped under Indian occupation. Although the provincial ministers of the Sindh government participated in some events to mark the Kashmir solidarity hour, however, no official event was held to observe it.

Pakistan People’s Party also did not hold any event to mark the solidarity hour.

However, the spokesman of the provincial government Murtaza Wahab said that the provincial government and the PPP is committed to the cause of the issue.

“Our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is the most vocal politician against Indian atrocities in Kashmir,” he said and added that the prime minister did not announce to gather at any particular place. He also said that they were standing alongside the Kashmiris not with the PTI leadership and would continue to raise the issue by all means.

Sindh bureaucracy observes Kashmir day

A rally in this regard was organized in Sindh Secretariat Karachi to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday. Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahoo all secretaries of provincial departments and other officers also took part in the march to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. ‘Kashmir Hour’ was observed between 12pm to 12:30pm and the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were played in a show of solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris. The participants have chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kashmir Banega Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Sindh stated that Today, we are gathered here in Sindh Secretariat on behalf of Sindh Government to express our solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The people of Pakistan always stand with our Kashmiri brothers in their noble cause of freedom. We condemn Indian atrocities in Jammu & Kashmir and we demanded of the international community to take notice of Kashmir situation. Today, in Pakistan, people from all walks of life including all Officers and Officials of Sindh Government came out and stand for “Kashmir hour” to show solidarity with Kashmiri people. We also pay rich tributes to sacrifices being rendered by the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion Provincial Minister Ismail Rahoo said that all Pakistani people with our Kashmiri brothers. He further stated that people have forgotten Hitler and Genghiz Khan after seeing Modi’s atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. The provincial minister further stated that He added that the purpose of today was to send a message from Pakistan that until Kashmiris get their freedom we would continue to stand with Kashmiris. He further stated that we are here to highlight atrocities being perpetrated on innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces.

Hospitals, educational institutes

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour on Friday, by coming out on road from 12noon to 12.30pm. They played the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir to give a message to the world that the Pakistani nation stands by the Kashmiris who have been facing unprecedented human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

ZIAUDDIN UNIVERSITY

Ziauddin University observed a “Kashmir Hour” to express solidarity with people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir against Indian fascist oppression, 24-Day curfew and brutal killings of innocent Kashmiris.

Led by Vice Chancellor, Ziauddin University, Prof Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui a large number of students, faculty and staff members took part in rally and hoisted flag of both Pakistan and Kashmir also raised voice against the atrocities and violation of human rights in Kashmir.

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour on the theme “Kashmir is of Kashmiris, Kashmiris are of Pakistanis and Pakistan is of Kashmiris” to give a message to the world that the Pakistani nation stands by the Kashmiris who have been facing unprecedented human rights violation in occupied Kashmir. The event was attended by the Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, and a large number of faculty and students. A rally was also staged on the occasion.

University of Karachi

University of Karachi observed Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, deans of all faculties, chairpersons of departments, directors of institutions and centers, teachers, researchers, officers, employees, students and the former federal law minister Barrister Shahida Jameel attended the ceremony held in front of the new Administration Block.

They gathered in the lawn to form a chain of human hands to express solidarity with Kashmir after the national anthem of Pakistan and state anthem of Kashmir. Participates were holding banners and placards in which they condemned the Indian act and violence on Kashmiri people and expressed their support to the people of Kashmir region.

Later, the participates walked from Administration Block till Azadi Chowk and raised slogans in favour of Kashmir and against the oppression of Indian government and violation of human rights by the Indian military forces. The participates of the rally expressed that this is so unfortunate that Kashmiri people are being deprived of their basic rights but whole world is silent and not playing their due role to put pressure on Indian government to stop its criminal activities.

They demanded that United Nations and other international human rights organizations should intervene into the matter and put pressure on Indian government which has imposed curfew in the occupied Kashmir after revoking the Article 370.

They also asked that countries which are involved in businesses with India must raise their voices in this regard as the Indian government is deliberately violating the Geneva Convention. They observed that the Indian occupied Kashmir needs international support without further delay and people of Kashmir should get due justice.

NAB STAGES SOLIDARITY SHOW

As per the directive of Prime Minster of Pakistan, NAB Karachi held a procession to show the solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The demonstration started with the National Anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir. Officers and Officials of NAB attended the procession to express their sentiments with Kashmir people. DG NAB Karachi addressed on the occasion.

LAWYERS PROTEST INDIAN

CLAMPDOWN

The lawyers of Sindh High Court (SHC) held a protest and took out a rally from SHC to Sindh Assembly. The rally was taken out from SHC which was attended by also attended by citizens and students. Traffic stood still as the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played.

The national flags of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir were also hosted on the occasion. Slogans in support of Kashmiris were chanted by the lawyers.