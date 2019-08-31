Share:

Lahore - On call of PM Imran Khan for expression of solidarity with Kashmiris, Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique led a rally on Friday. COO Akhter Abbas Bharwana, faculty and staff joined the rally. Addressing the participants, Tevta chairman said the nation was standing by Kashmiris. He pointed out that Kashmir cannot be subjected to subjugation by India for long through use of brutal force. Ali Salman Siddique said that the entire nation is united against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India. “Kashmiris stand firm against Indian occupation and the day was not far when Kashmir would be liberated from the clutches of India.” The protest rally started from Tevta Secretariat in Gulberg and after having passed through Jail Road reached Queens Road from where the rally was led jointly by Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Ali Salman Siddique to reach Faisal Chowk where it merged into the main protest rally addressed by the CM Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar. The participants chanted slogans against India. Prayer was held for innocent Kashmiris in Tevta Mosque after Juma Prayers