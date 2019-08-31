Share:

PESHAWAR - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Xuzhou, the capital city of Chinese province Ji­angsu and Peshawar the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to increase and strengthen collaboration and coopera­tion here in Islamabad.

The Vice Mayor of Xuzhou People’s Government XU Donghai, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Muham­mad Ali Asghar signed the MoU while KP Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra and Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP Abdul Karim Khan, Federal Parlia­mentary Secretary Shandana Gulzar, MNA Sher Ali Arbab, Additional Chief Secretary KP Shahzad Bangash and a number of Chinese investors wit­nessed.

Based on past friendly and brotherly relations, the two cities will establish and deepen friendly exchange relation­ship on the basis of friendly consulta­tion.

The two cities will on the principles of equality and mutual benefit and on the basis of previous friendly exchang­es in a broadly exchange of fields and facilitate the achievement of fruitful results in cooperation in areas of econ­omy and trade, agricultural and tech­nology, culture, education and public health etc.

The Deputy Mayor was accompanied by a large number of industrialists and investors who expressed deep interest in investing in KP particularly in the fields of producing electric cars, tour­ism, mines and mineral exploration and tourism.

It is worth mentioning that Xuzhou is a major city in Jiangsu province of Re­public of China. The city is a national complex transport hub and the central city of Huaihai Economic Zone.