ISLAMABAD - The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that low to medium flood flows are expected in River Chenab at Marala & Khanki Bar­rages and medium to high flood flows are likely in its tributaries i.e. local nullahs (Palku & Aik) during the next 24 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, all main rivers includ­ing Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

Tarbela Dam continues to main­tain Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since August 20th 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1219.60 feet.

Yesterday’s monsoon Low over Eastern Sindh has become insig­nificant.

A fresh monsoon low has devel­oped and presently prevails over Orrisa (India).

Yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave over Northwestern Afghani­stan has moved Eastwards and lies over Northern Afghanistan.