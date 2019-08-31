Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday issued a price-revision notification of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of September. According to the notification issued by the OGRA, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 22.27 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogramme. After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,327.76, which was available at Rs 1,350.03 during the month of August. While, the per metric ton (MT) LPG rate had been fixed at Rs 112,523.02 for the month of September. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 114,409.29 during the month of August.