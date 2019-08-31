Share:

Islamabad - Senator A Rehman Malik on Friday strongly condemned the unprecedented cruelties and atrocities being committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking in the Senate, he said that Indian PM Narendra Modi was a scar on the face of humanity. He said the Indian forces were involved in mass murders, mass blinding through the use of pellet guns, enforced disappearances, torture at detention centres, rape, and suppression of freedom of speech under PM Modi’s direct instructions.

He said because of the ongoing curfew in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), the innocent people were caged in their homes without any access to food, water or medicines. “Even the food and milk for babies are not available in the valley; resultantly pregnant women and infants are dying,” he regretted.

Malik said that such serious crimes against humanity made Narendra Modi liable for a trial under the Rome Statute of International Criminal Court.

He announced on the floor of House that he would be going along with Huriyyat leaders from Kashmir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Indian PM Modi. He said that number of political leaders from IoK and from rest of the world had contacted him and expressed their wish to go to ICC against PM Modi for his crimes against humanity in the valley.

He told the House that he had already written a petition against PM Modi, which he could share with this House and the Government of Pakistan. The senator urged the government not to feel reluctant in taking the matter of crimes against humanity in Kashmir to the ICC.

He said that he was ready to assist in taking the case against Modi to ICC for which he said he was consulting with legal experts.

Malik said that he was approached by a number of the parliamentarians from all over the world, who had expressed their wish to become part of the Investigative Commission, if constituted under the auspices of United Nations Commission for Human Rights.

The senator, in his speech, insisted that it was right time for the Government of Pakistan to draw the world’s attention towards the unprecedented brutalities being committed against innocent Kashmiris. He said the mere announcement of an hour of solidarity with Kashmiris and speeches would not work, but the government needed to take concrete steps on the issue.

He said the government should send parliamentary delegations and ministers abroad so that they could inform the world about India’s move to withdraw occupied Kashmir’s special status and Indian forces’ brutalities.

Malik said that the United Nations (UN) had failed to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir, adding that so far 11 resolutions had been passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He added that the revocation of articles 370 and 35-A was in violation of these 11 resolutions according to which the status of Kashmir could not be changed.

Malik said that the United Nations Commission for Human Rights (UNCHR), in its report dated 14th June, 2018, had highlighted in detail the brutalities being committed by the Indian forces in the held valley.

He said that as per the statistics of UNCHR alone, since January 1989 till 31st January 2018, 94,644 innocent Kashmiris had been killed, of whom 7,099 were killed in custody, 11,042 women were gang-raped and 7,485 were injured by pellet guns.