Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday extended the physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-CEO Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq till September 12, in LNG import agreement case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the two accused before Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbasi after duration of their physical remand was over. At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor updated the judge on developments in investigation into the case and requested the court to extend remand of the accused. He told the court that more arrests were expected in the case in days to come. Opposing the NAB request for extension in his client’s remand, Miftah’s counsel Haider Waheed pleaded that no investigation was done in the last eleven days. He argued that the NAB had no solid grounds for demanding extension in remand. “The NAB has kept my client for total 22 days in its custody,” he further said. The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant extension in remand of Miftah one more time, adding the Bureau would not demand further extension. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court extended physical remand of the accused for fourteen days.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had also arrested former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the same case.