Javia-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD-Parliamentarians from different political parties Friday gathered outside the Parliament to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The lawmakers, led by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, were holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. On the occasion, they raised slogans to express solidarity with the people Kashmir.

Chairman National Assembly Committee on Kashmir Affairs Fakhar Imam, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, ministers Zartaj Gul, Khusro Bakhtiar, Shafqat Mehmood, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Riaz Fatyana and Senator A Rehman Malik were among the participants. The staff of the parliament and Pakistan Secretariat also attended the event. The event which started with playing of the national anthem was organized on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fakhar Imam, on the occasion, said Modi was acting like Hitler and in the past he was involved in the killing of Muslims of Gujrat. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition, he said.

Kashmiris were not getting food, medicines and water in Indian Occupied Kashmir due to the curfew, said the former speaker national assembly.

He said the government of Pakistan on August 13 had decided to go to the United Nations Security Council on the issue of Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and the issue should be resolved through plebiscite and by granting Kashmiris their right to self determination.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums. He said China, Iran, Turkey and Malaysia had expressed their support for the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that under the leadership of Imran Khan the nation was united on the issue of Kashmir.

He said India had unleashed terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir and a member of RSS Narendra Modi had become Prime Minister of India. He said Pakistan wanted peace in the region and desired to resolve the Kashmir issue.