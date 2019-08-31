Share:

ISLAMABAD - Joint opposition parties will likely to submit requisition in the national assembly secretariat next week asking the government to summon both joint session and National Assembly session.

Both the joint sitting and national assembly sessions were postponed the other day by President Arif Alvi without giving next schedule. The government side is still not decided to summon both the sessions, ostensibly to avoid opposition’s strong protests.

Sources said that the opposition will soon finalize its strategy to submit two requisitions in the national assembly secretariat for calling the sessions. The speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser has to summon the session within 14 days of the submitted requisition, according to the rules.

When contacted, PML-N’s senior MNA Ahsan Iqbal said that the government should not have postponed the scheduled sessions. “It is not the first time, as the PTI’s government has already changed the timing and dates of the scheduled session number of time,” he said.