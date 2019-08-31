Share:

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan yesterday asked India to stop misleading the world on the Kashmir issue .

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Kashmir was not an internal matter of India.

“India should stop misleading the international community and accept the ground realities and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir instead of continuing with its policy of obduracy,” he asserted.

He said resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN Security Council resolutions was cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

“It is the success of our foreign policy that the UN Security Council discussed the situation in occupied Kashmir at length after a gap of fifty years. This matter is not closed but is on the agenda of the Security Council and further developments are expected on it,” he added.

Asked about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that he would get in touch with Pakistan, Faisal said: “So far, there has been no contact in this regard. Pakistan has always supported bilateral talks with India on all issues including Kashmir but it is India, which is not willing to resolve it through bilateral means.”

He added: “The Indian hypocrisy is evident in its oscillating comments. On the one hand, it says that Kashmir is an internal matter of India, on the other it states that it would discuss it bilaterally with Pakistan. Previously it used to say that Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a multilateral issue. There is no consistency or principle involved in the Indian position.”

To a question regarding the provision of consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav, Faisal said: “We remain engaged with the Indian government on this point. Their reply is awaited.”

The spokesperson said the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Geneva to attend the meeting of UN Human Rights council was on the cards. He said Pakistan’s special envoy Tehmina Janjua was already in Geneva for an extensive outreach with OIC and other countries.

Voicing concerns over prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, Dr Faisal said August 5 unilateral steps taken by the Indian government were not tenable and the resolution of this festering dispute lies only in UN Security Council.

Drawing attention towards the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson said occupied Kashmir is under siege and cut off from the rest of the world.

He said Indian forces continue to impose an unprecedented military lockdown and total clampdown which risks lives of the people. The residents are facing acute shortage of food and lifesaving drugs. He said the valley is facing humanitarian crisis.

The spokesperson said Indian authorities had converted the occupied Kashmir especially Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the Indian illegal steps.

He said people had repeatedly been flouting the curfew and other restrictions and staging protests to show their resentment against the Indian occupation and its nefarious move.

He said Pakistan impresses upon the international community to take cognizance of blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

When asked about the airspace closure with India, the spokesperson said the matter had been discussed at the highest level and we can exercise this option at the time of our choosing.

To a question, the foreign office spokesperson said a technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor was being held today (August 30) at zero point.

He said Pakistan remained committed to completely inaugurate the corridor as per the announcement made by the Prime Minister.

The spokesperson said the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan was already present and monitoring at Pakistan’s side of the Line of Control.

“It is moving freely on our side; whereas on the Indian side, it has very restricted mobility. The government of Pakistan is considering all possible options in this regard. Let me reiterate that the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute has to be as per wishes of the people and the UN Security Council Resolutions and this is the corner stone of our foreign policy,” he elaborated.

About the Afghan peace process, Dr Faisal said Pakistan had been making sincere efforts to facilitate the process.

He said the next round of talks between Afghan Taliban and the US has started. He said the peace agreement between the two sides was in its final phase and “we are hopeful to see its early positive conclusion leading to peace and security in Afghanistan.”

Faisal said Pakistan will continue to work to help take peace efforts in Afghanistan to its logical conclusion.

Asked about the United Nations Security Council meeting on Kashmir, he said it was in response to the letter by the Foreign Minister. “The UNSC held a landmark meeting on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, after more than 50 years, despite Indian efforts to prevent the meeting. Pakistan will actively play its role till the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions and as per wishes of the people of Kashmir.”

Faisal said Pakistan’s policy on Israel was very clear and well known. “There is no change in it.”

