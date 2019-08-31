Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is working to win Saudi Arabia’s support against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has launched a global campaign to claim right over Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Saudi counterpart Dr Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf to discuss the grave situation in Occupied Kashmir after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s telephonic talks with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

This week, Saudi Arabia had urged both Pakistan and India not to escalate tension and resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully.

Since August 4, an unprecedented communications blockade and a strict curfew have been imposed in the occupied territory, cutting the region from the rest of the world and preventing contact within Kashmir and with the outside world for the 16th consecutive day.

Reports said due to severe blockade, a famine-like situation was emerging as people are facing a severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Talking to the Saudi counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Occupied Kashmir was under curfew for the last 25 days and all communication had been blocked in the area.

He said that international media and human rights organizations were pointing towards gross human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister underlined that innocent Kashmiris Muslims had not been allowed to offer Eid and Friday prayers and mosques are locked in the held territory.

He said that the international community, especially the Muslim-majority countries, will have to play an effective role in saving the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir from Indian barbarities.

Qureshi also apprised his Saudi counterpart of the recent contacts made with foreign ministers of various countries and the details of letters written to UN Secretary General, President UN Security Council and Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

“Saudi Foreign Minister expressed concern over the grave situation. Both Foreign Ministers agreed to establish peace in the region and to continue contacts,” said an official statement.

Officials told The Nation that FM Qureshi urged his Saudi counterpart to join hands with Pakistan to press Modi against the bloodshed in Kashmir.

“The Saudi FM was told that Saudi Arabia is an important Muslim-majority country and it should not play a neutral role,” one official said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also held a telephonic conversation with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha yesterday to discuss the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister briefed the South Korean counterpart in detail on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region. He also pointed to the irresponsible and belligerent statements by the Indian Defence Minister in the nuclear arena.

The foreign minister further highlighted the danger of false flag operations staged by India in Occupied Kashmir to divert the world’s attention from the atrocities being committed by Indian forces.

The Foreign Minister apprised of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Occupied Kashmir due to complete lockdown for the last 25 days, and manifest in severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines and communications blackout. There was a danger that once the curfew was lifted, Indian forces would use further violent means, thus accentuating the humanitarian catastrophe, he added.

The Foreign Minister underscored that the international community had the responsibility to take urgent steps to address the current unacceptable situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

“The South Korean Foreign Minister said that South Korea was following the situation closely. She said that South Korea believed in upholding of human rights and the rule of law,” said a foreign ministry statement.

It added: “The two sides agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood said Pakistan will continue to highlight the Kashmir issue till realization of right to self-determination of the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a protest demonstrating at the Foreign Office here to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris, the foreign secretary said that Indian atrocious and illegal steps in the held valley were being strongly condemned at the international level as well.

He said that Pakistan always talked about peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. He said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.

Later, a rally, led by the foreign secretary, was also taken out to condemn the Indian brutalities and its illegal occupation of the held valley. The protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with anti-Indian slogans.

They also chanted slogans against India and in the support of people of Occupied Kashmir for realization of their right to self-determination.