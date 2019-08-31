Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar thanked the public with the core his heart for their strong show of love and affection by enthusiastically participating in the Kashmir solidarity rallies.

The Chief Minister said that on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, voice has been raised from every city of Pakistan against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. Determined nation of Pakistan has given a clear message by expressing solidarity with unarmed Kashmiri brethren. The huge public gatherings all over Pakistan gave India a clear message that Kashmir cannot be isolated from Pakistan. He said that a large number of people came out to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris and actively participated in public rallies which exposed the Indian atrocities and brutality and conveyed a loud message to the world that the Pakistani nation is firmly standing for the Kashmir cause. He further said the Pakistani nation has proved that they will not leave Kashmiris alone.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also added that the Indian government is violating all human, moral and international laws in occupied Kashmir and Modi Sarkar has deprived the innocent Kashmiri people from the basic needs of life for last so many days. Indian state terrorism on Kashmiri people has crossed all limits. Continuous curfew and lockdown is increasing the apprehensions of human tragedy in occupied Kashmir. Modi Sarkar should realize that its agenda of the genocide of Muslims will prove to be devastating action. He said that the international community is a silent spectator on the suffering of humanity in occupied Kashmir and there is no reason for this silence of the international community and the international community will have to wake up on human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

CM Buzdar also expressed grief over the loss of human lives due to fall of car in nullah in Kohistan and extended heartfelt sympathies with the grieved families and prayed for the early recovery of injured.

Moreover CM took notice of the murder of Mirza Waseem, a reporter of 92-news and has sought a report from DPO Gujrat. The Chief Minister said that immediate arrest of accused involved in murder should be ensured. He said that justice will be provided to the heirs of the deceased reporter at any cost. The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences of this tragic incident.