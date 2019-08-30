Share:

LAHORE - The 55th PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) meeting was held here on Friday, where a three-member nomination committee was formed to strengthen the governance structure of the PCB.

The BoG meeting was attended by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and members Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Imran Farookhi, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost, Akbar Durrani (Ex-Officio) and Wasim Khan Chief Executive, PCB.

The nomination committee will be chaired by Asad Ali Khan with Shahrez Abdullah Khan and Bakhtiar Khawaja (independent) as members. PCB Senior Legal Counsel, Barrister Salman Naseer, will act as secretary of the committee.

The committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the BoG on the appointment of four independent directors to the BoG, Election commissioner, Deputy election commissioner and adjudicators. Amongst the four independent directors, there will be a female director for the first time in the PCB’s history.

The BoG also approved the nominations committee’s terms of references (ToRs) which include access the structure and composition including skills, knowledge, experience and diversity of the Board in the light of the PCB Constitution. It will evaluate the balance of knowledge, skills, experience and diversity on the Board, and, in light of this evaluation, develop the eligibility criteria.

The committee will also identify, interview, select and nominate, together with a brief profile, for the approval of the BoG candidates to fill the vacancies as and when they arise and review annually the time required from Board members in consultation with the Chairman BoG.

The BoG was presented with the proposed territorial regions of each Cricket Association as well as PCB domestic season 2019-20, which were approved unanimously. The details will be announced at Saturday’s unveiling of the domestic cricket structure 2019-20.

The BoG approved various recommendations of audit committee including the PCB’s central budget for the 2019-20 financial year. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan updated the BoG on the outcomes of the PCB Cricket Committee meeting, which had met on August 2 to review Pakistan cricket team’s performance in the last three years, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. Wasim Khan also briefed the BoG on the ongoing recruitment process for the team’s players support personnel.

The BoG acknowledged and appreciated the PCB’s efforts in convincing Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to send their team for the ODI and T20I series, which will be played from September 27 till October 9. The BoG advised the PCB management to put in place the best arrangements, which will be a catalyst for the complete resumption of international cricket.

The BoG were informed by the chairman that Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Edings and Chief Executive Kevin Roberts will visit Pakistan from September 16-18, while England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive and a director will visit Pakistan in October.

Following the constitutional changes, the BoG also reviewed and approved the revised powers and functions of the PCB Chairman, Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The BoG also approved the regulations for the registration of agents.