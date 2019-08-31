Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed his economic team to focus on the promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting of the economic team at his office.

The meeting reviewed the current economic situation of the country and the initiatives taken by the government to improve the business climate, increase exports and reduce the current account deficit in order to stabilize the economy.

It was noted that the current financial year (FY) had commenced on a positive note; that exports had registered an increase and the current account deficit had come down by 31 percent.

Participants of the meeting agreed that international financial institutions such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank had restored budgetary support.

The meeting was informed that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved the release of Rs579 billion for projects in agriculture, water and infrastructure sectors, including for mass-transit projects in Karachi.

The meeting agreed to promote dialogue with the business community so that the pace of growth could be increased and hence economic stability could be achieved.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Minister for Planning & Development, Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Power, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Privatization, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser to PM on Finance, Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Commerce, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms, Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM Nadeem Babar, SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Board of Investment Chairman Syed Zubair Gilani, FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb Khan and senior government officials.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan appreciated the steps taken for promotion of renewable energy under the new policy and said that the vital sector was ignored in the past resulting in escalation of energy costs and pollution.

The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a high- level meeting regarding the new policy being formulated on renewable energy.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Economic Affairs Division Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to the PM on Energy Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM, Shahzad Qasim, Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali and senior officials.

PM’s Special Assistant on Energy Nadeem Babar presented the proposed draft of the new policy of renewable energy to the Prime Minister.

He said that the ratio of renewable energy in the energy mix was only six per cent and the new policy was aimed to increase this ratio up to 20 per cent by 2025. He said that electricity generation from renewable energy was the main purpose under the new policy where provision of cheapest electricity to people could be made possible.

Briefing the Prime Minister about main features of the new policy, Nadeem Babar said that all hurdles in the way of promotion of renewable energy had been removed.

He said that under the new policy, giving protection to investors in energy sector, auction would be done on annual basis so that keeping in view the capacity and requirements the investors could participate in the auction process.

He said that it was also focus of the government that all machinery and its parts were manufactured locally.

He added that all projects under the new policy would be installed through open auction with full transparency.

The Special Assistant informed the meeting that efforts were being made to utilise solar, wind, municipal waste, hydrogen, biogas and waves of Ocean like renewable resources to produce energy, adding, new methods would also be used for storage of this energy.

Nadeem Babar said that all relevant Federal and provincial departments, international departments, professional organisations, lawyers, bankers and all stakeholders related to energy sector had been consulted in formulation of the new policy.

He said that after approval of the Prime Minister, the proposed draft policy would be presented before Alternate Energy Development Board and after that it would be presented before the Cabinet and Council of Common Interest (CCI) for approval.

The Prime Minister appreciated efforts of Nadeem Babar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Secretary Power and his team for formulating such a comprehensive policy.