Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-The police claimed to have arrested three members of a gang involved in kidnapping schoolchildren for sexual acts, filming the ugly scenes for blackmailing their parents after intoxicating them with drugs.

ASP Saddr Saleem Shah told journalists on Friday that the Rahim Yar Khan DPO took notice of some sodomy related videos went viral on social media. He said that initially on the complaint of victim Muhammad Irfan’s father an FIR number 420/19 was been registered under section 377,294,292,337J and 367A of Pakistan Penal Code. The ASP said that there were 10 nominated persons involved in this activity including Mirza Muzzamal, Zeeshan Jutt, Rais Shan Khokhar, Waseem Arian alias Pana, Asad alias Dada, Awais Jutt, Nasir Chuhi, Mirza Affan, Muhammad Asif Baloch and Mirza Surkhail.

Shah said that Affan, Baloch and Surkhail were arrested and raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused. The complainant mentioned in the FIR that the accused sexually assaulted and blackmailed him that if he disclosed the incident to anyone, they will put video of the ugly act on social media. However, the accused themselves put the video on social media. He also said that he was sexually subjected in Khairpur Khadli area where Asif Baloch of Wapda Colony made his video.

He told the police that many other boys were also victims of this gang who have kept mum about the inhumane acts i a bid to preserve their honour.