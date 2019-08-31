Share:

LAHORE - Police observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour to back Kashmiris struggle for right to self determination. All the officers and officials of Lahore Police participated in protest rallies to condemn violation of human rights and brutalities of Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir. They were seen wearing black ribbons on their arms as tokens of protest and were holding flags of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan as well to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan also participated in the main rally of Kashmir Solidarity Hour at Faisal Chowk along with thousands of Police Jawans who were raising slogans against Indian fascist oppression in the Occupied Kashmir.

Also, Lahore Police observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour in all headquarters and divisional offices as well as police stations. On the other hand, thousands of police provided foolproof security to all the rallies taken out in connection with on Kashmir Solidarity Hour in the metropolis.

“More than 2,000 police officers and officials were deployed to perform security duties at different points on Mall Road from Istanbul Chowk to Faisal chowk,” a police spokesman said.

The participants of Kashmir Solidarity rally were provided three layers security and teams of Dolphin squad and Police Response Unit continued armed patrolling on the routes of the rallies and surrounding areas. “Snipers were also deputed on the roof tops of high-rises on the routes of Kashmir Solidarity Hour rally,” the spokesman said. Meanwhile, Lahore Capital city police officer BA Nasir participated in the rally at Faisal Chowk and monitored overall security arrangements made by the police. On directions by IGP, all departments of Lahore Police arranged solidarity special events. SSP (Admin) Athar Waheed led the rally of all staff of CCPO office and marched towards the Faisal Chowk.

Police officers and Jawans chanted slogans, “Kashmir baney ga Pakistan, Ley ke rahien gey Azadi.” Police Jawans carrying Azad Kashmir and Pakistan flags in their hands appeared on The Mall and expressed their love for Kashmiri brothers.General public was pleasantly surprised on sentimental participation of police. “We fully support our Kashmiri brothers and if necessary then we are ready to fight for Kashmir,” a police official said when asked about freedom fight in Kashmir.