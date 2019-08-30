Share:

Women are the most powerful creature created by the creator. But, they are not aware of this great power. If the women partake in the development of the nation then there won’t be the rule of any cruel and uneducated people. However, in our Baloch Culture, there is a very famous and thoughtful sentence which is based on the power of women which goes like this, “if the women of the house are good then she will make the house as the shadow of the heaven. If the woman of the house is not good she will make the house a shadow of the hell.” They have the potential of converting impossible into possible. If today this world is extremely beautiful and developed it’s because of the contributions of the women as well.

SABA GM,

Turbat.