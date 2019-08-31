Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Sarwar said on Saturday that 80-85 percent work on the Kartarpur Corridor has been completed for facilitating the Sikh community during their visit to the Nankana Sahib.

He addressed the International Sikh Convention in Lahore and stated the road infrastructure was being improved to ensure easy access by Sikh community members in Nankana Sahib.

He said that Lahore safe city project was also being expanded to Nankana Sahib to ensure foolproof security in the region.

Sarwar said the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor has reflected love and affection of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Sikhs and minorities.

He said no impediment including the tension in relations with India would be allowed to come in the way of the opening of the corridor which takes place on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The governor asserted that both Islam and Sikhism preach love, affection and compassion and we needed to promote this message for peace and stability in the world.

He said it was the time that we stand in support of the oppressed people whether they were in occupied Kashmir or anywhere else.

Sarwar said protection of the rights of minorities has been the foremost priority of present government.

Nankana Sahib is a city and capital of Nankana Sahib District in the Punjab province of Pakistan. It is named after the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, who was born in the city and first began preaching here. Today, it is a city of high historic and religious value and a popular pilgrimage site for Sikhs from all over the world