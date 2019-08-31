Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Ms. Faryal Talpur met with her family members and lawyers who consisted of former Provincial Minister Zia-ul-Hussain Lanjaar and Ghulam Mustafa Laghari.

After the meet, Zia-ul-Hussain said that Ms. Faryal Talpur has not been provided the B-class as per the court order along with lack of health facilities.

Due to the recent heat wave in Rawalpindi, Ms. Faryal is suffering from skin allergy and she has a cataract in her eye along with prior heart problems. He said that it was advised by doctors of Services Hospital Islamabad to get Ms. Faryal examined by heart specialists but this too was ignored.

He concluded by saying that it is evident that the PTI government is targeting Ms. Faryal for political victimization.