SIALKOT/HAFIZABAD/MUZAFFARGARH/BAHAWALPUR/SARGODHA/BHALWAL/BUREWALA/KHANEWAL-People from all walks of life including lawyers, traders, religious scholars, students of public as well as private educational institutions, teachers, officers and officials of various government department including police and civil society members took out rallies to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri brethren during Kashmir Solidarity Hour on Friday.

HAFIZABAD: Rallies were taken out in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi, Kaleke Mandi, Vanike Tarar and Kolo Tarar to protest against the atrocities being committed by the fascist regime of Indian PM Modi.

The biggest rally was held in Hafizabad which was led by PTI MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, PML-N MPA Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, heads of district administration, large number of political workers, students, traders, members of civil society and local citizens which paraded from Jinnah Public Hall to Fawara Chowk, holding national as well as Kashmir flags, banners and flexes and were raising slogans against Indian PM Modi and “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan.”

Addressing the gathering, the MNA and MPA said that the whole nation stand like rock behind the Armed Forces to liberate the unarmed and innocent Kashmiri men and women who are subjugated under the fascist rulers of India for the past 72 years. They said that the Muslim Ummah particularly United Nations and Human Rights organisations should not remain silent against the barbarities of the Indian Hitler Modi and should exert their pressure on the Indian rulers to stop suppression of the Kashmiri Muslims.

SHARAQPUR: On the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, people from all walks of life including officers and officials of all government and private departments, students of schools and colleges took part in rallies to expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The rally was taken out under the leadership of Assistant commissioner Sharaqpur Sharif Mazhar Ali. On the other side, Assistant Manager Operation Sub Division Lesco Ghulam Mursaleen supervised a rally in the presence of all Lesco employees and MS THQ Hospital Sharaqpur Ghulam Mustafa also participated in a rally along with the hospital’s doctors and workers to show solidarity with Kashmiri braving atrocities at the hand of Indian armed forces.

BUREWALA: A rally was organized from Government Model Higher Secondary School to Gol Chowk in solidarity with Kashmiri people led by Deputy Commissioner Vehari Irfan Ali Kathia, MNA Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary Rai Zahoor Ahmad Kharal, MPA Ijaz Sultan Bandesha, MPA Ali Raza Khakwani and participated by scholars, businessmen, teachers, students, government officials and women of every different walks of life participated in it.

The flags of Pakistan and AJK were being carried by the participants.

The Vehari DC said, “With the passion of the people, we are confident that Kashmir will be freed. We are standing with Kashmir at all levels.” MNA Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry said that the day is not far when occupied Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan. India has put darkness over occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan is raising the issue of Kashmir all over the world.

District Police Officer Saqib Sultan Al-Mahmood, ADC Revenue Malik Mushtaq Hussain Naich, ADC General Qamarul Zaman Qaisani, AC Vehari Naveed Ahmad, CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik, CEO Education Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, DMO Waqar Akbar and others district officials also attended the rally.

BAHAWALPUR: Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed with fervour across Bahawalpur. A grand rally was organised by the district administration under the leadership of Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry.

Addressing the rally participants, speakers highlighted the issue of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Ch said that all efforts and resources would be utilized for independence of Kashmir from terrorist India. He was of the view that right to self-determination is basic human right of Kashmiris and United Nations has declared their right to plebiscite through its resolution which is yet to be implemented.

He said that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition of the subcontinent which has to be resolved as soon as possible.

MUZAFFARGARH: Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with great fervour and thousands of people flooded streets and road, holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, to express solidarity with oppressed brethren.

The main rally was held in front of DC office where people from walks of life gathered, raising slogans in favour of Kashmir independence.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar and DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar led the rally. Sirens were blown and national anthems of Kashmir and Pakistan were played at 12:00 noon. The participants remained silent for few moments and traffic remained at halt as sign of solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Addressing the rally, the DC said that the days of Indian Army atrocities are now gone as Kashmir is going to be independent very soon. The devotion and fervour of nation shows that India is going to be shattered. Whenever nations get up, they bury malicious aims of enemies in soil.

DHO ( HR/MIS) Dr Mohammad Kazim Khan, MPA Aoun Hameed Dogar, Social worker Ajmal Khan Chandia, Ume Kalsoom, notables of the city, members of Anjuman-e-Tajran, a number schools and college students, journalists participated in the rally. More such rallies were taken out at Tehsil level in Kot Addu, DD Panah, Alipur, Jatoi, Mehmood Kot, Khangarh and Shehre Sultan.

TOBA TEK SINGH: Kashmir Hour was observed across the district on Friday on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In this regard to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, rallies were brought out at Toba, Gojra, Kamalia and Pirmahal tehsils of the district. The main rally of the day was organised the district administration, which was led by Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Fatyana, MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, Deputy Commissioner Mohsin Rashid, Punjab PTI vice president Ch Muhammad Ashfaq and District Bar Association President Tanweer Ahmad while traders, lawyers, journalists, activists of NGOs and people from all walks of life also participated in it.

SARGODHA: a huge rally comprising thousands of people from all walks of life took to University Road to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris. The rally was led by Divisional Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, Regional Police Officer Afzal Ahmed Kousar, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull and District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera.

Spekaing on the occasion, the commissioner said that today an ocean of people have taken out of their homes, offices and other institutions to show their oppressed Kashmiri brethren that they are not alone in their struggle for freedom of the occupied Kashmir. Another rally was also held at district jail led by Superintendent Muhammad Anjum Shah to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Sialkot tells Kashmiris: your are not alone

SIALKOT: Hundreds of students and their teachers participated in a rally taken out in University of Sialkot to express solidarity with oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

They were carrying banners and placards, besides, waving national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

The strongly criticized the prevailing large scale violation of human rights by the occupying Indian Army in the Held Valley. They said that the freedom is the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and no one could deny this fact.

They expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the mounting human rights violations, genocide and custodial killings by the Occupying Indian forces.

On this occasion, CEO University of Sialkot Rehan Younas and Chairman Faisal Manzur said that early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the subcontinent.

CEO Rehan Younas added that the repressive tactics of Indian army have been immensely increased, which should be stop forthwith.

OKARA: Hundreds of thousands of students, teachers and administrative staff of the University of Okara marched from the campus to Okara Press Club to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in connection with the government’s Kashmir Mobilization Campaign observed across the country on Friday. The campaign included playing of national anthems and waving of flags of Pakistan and AJK, observing silence, delivering Jummah Sermons on Kashmir issue, holding rallies and showing street power. The UoO rally consisted of 7 buses and the participants were playing national anthems and holding banners and placards besides flags. They chanted slogans against the Indian intervention and aggression in Kashmir and demanded the right to self-determination for the Kashmiris. The rally was led by the UoO Resident Officer, Dr Shehzad Ahmed on behalf of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar.

BHALWAL: India has drawn the last nail in its coffin by revoking Article 370 of Indian Constitution, ending special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. People stand by the government and Armed Forces to give a tit-for-tat response to enemy besides would continue extending unflinching moral, political and diplomatic innocent Kashmiri brethren braving worst-ever barbarism at the hand of occupying Indian forces.

This was the crux of speeches made by speakers during rallies taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on a call given by Premier Imran Khan. Thousands of people including traders, students of public and private educational institutions and housewives observed solidarity hour on Friday by coming out on roads with banners chanting slogans against atrocities and oppression unleashed by Indian forces on Kashmiris, struggling for freedom of the motherland. People from almost all walks of lifes participated in Kashmir solidarity day rallies. Traders led by PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan and Yasir Furqan while public and private educational concerns were led by Irfan Raza of Govt High School and Yasir Gujar of Jamaat-e-Islami Bhalwal.

MUZAFFARABAD:

Lawyers take out a protest rally against Indian state terrorism in Held Kashmir. The rally was led by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram.