Share:

LAHORE - Thousands of people took to the streets in the provincial metropolis on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris facing the worst kind of atrocities at the hands of Indian forces especially after the imposition of curfew on August 5.

The traffic stopped at 12:00 at the sound of sirens blared across the city. The atmosphere echoed with the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir followed by slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan”.

A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the rallies organized by different social and government organizations. They were wearing black armbands in protest against the Indian barbarism and atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. Special prayers were also offered for the success of Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

A mega event in this connection was held on The Mall in front of Punjab Assembly. Governor Ch Sarwar along with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, ministers and party members participated in the mammoth public demonstration to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

The participants were holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and play cards bearing pro-Kashmir slogans. They chanted slogans in support of Kashmiris and their struggle for freedom from the Indian yoke. Slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad”, “Kashmir Banay ga Pakistan”, “India end Curfew”, “We are with Kashmiris” echoed on Mall Road. The protestors observed one minute silence against Indian atrocities committed on innocent Kashmiris and to show solidarity with them.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, PTI Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Humayun, Ansar Majeed Khan, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, IG police and thousands of people attended the rally.

Addressing the rally, Governor Sarwar announced to take “lift curfew in Kashmir” campaign across the world and decided to write letters to European Parliamentarians against the curfew in Kashmir.

He said entire Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiris in this hour of distress. “The day is not far when Indian atrocities will end and Kashmir will become part of Pakistan”, he said. Sarwar said India was not lifting curfew after three weeks fearing the situation will get out of hands once the Kashmiris come out on roads. He said India could not hide the human rights violations and genocide in Kashmir from the world as independent media institutions like BBC were bringing up proof of Indian atrocities in the form of audio and video tapes.

“Today, the entire nation came out on the streets on the call of Imran Khan and gave a message to the world that we are with Kashmiris till our last breath”, he observed.

CM Buzdar said that India’s worst treatment in Occupied Kashmir was unprecedented in the human history.

“The nation has given a message to the world that Pakistan was firmly standing with Kashmiris”, he added.

He said Narendra Modi government in India had gone to every extent to make the lives of Kashmiris hell in the Occupied Kashmir. He regretted that so-called claimant of democracy [India] had violated the democratic norms and human rights in the Occupied Kashmir. “The world community observed today that every Pakistani is agitating against Indian brutalities in the Occupied Valley. The peaceful protest of people is writing on the wall for the Modi government and the Kashmiris would succeed in their struggle”, he observed.

Housing minister leads Kashmir rally

Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Friday led a rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris. It started from Bheekaywal Mor and culminated at Naqsha Stop on Wahdar Road. People from various walks of life including youth and students actively participated in the rally. The Minister said that freedom struggle of Kashmiris will succeed as the entire Pakistani nation stood with them. While condemning the Indian barbarism on Kashmiris, the minister said international community should take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people. “The barbaric act of Modi government is the violation of UN Charter and Human Rights”, he said.

Rally by religious party

Jammat-e-Ahle Hadith (JAP) observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour on Friday by holding rallies and a seminar. In his Friday sermon, JAP Ameer Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Ropri said that India had converted the valley into a jail for Kashmiris,adding that India was using unprecedented force against innocent Kashmiris. He urged the international community to intervene in the matter to stop India from cruelties in Kashmir.

LAC walk

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a walk to show solidarity with Kashmir. The Participants which also included Alhamra’s officers, employees and artists paid tribute to innocent Kashmiris martyred by Indian shootings in the occupied Jammu Kashmir. They were carrying banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris.LAC executive director Ather Ali Khan said that the Pakistani nation would stand with the Kashmiri people till the last.