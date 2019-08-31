Share:

LAHORE - Samsung Electronics has unveiled latest Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ in Pakistan, a powerful device built for powerful users. Galaxy Note10 is engineered for the modern lifestyle, reflecting the need of users to make the most out of every moment. Combining impeccable camera, performance and productivity tools, with a sleek and slim design, and a dynamic AMOLED display, the Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ offer users a smartphone experience that’s unparalleled. “Samsung is committed towards creating meaningful innovations for a better and new mobile experience for its consumers,” said Mr. Roy, MD, Samsung Electronics Pakistan speaking at the launch ceremony.“The Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ is built for new era of mobile productivity and for this we have made our devices extremely powerful, versatile and seamlessly connected. It is a smartphone that can do anything and is designed for people who want to do everything.”