ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman has directed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to use NADRA VERISYS system for verification for non-resident Pakistanis’ bank accounts instead of personal biometric system. The same procedure will be adopted for the Pakistanis temporarily residing outside Pakistan so that they could continue with their bank accounts, according to the officials at the Federal Ombudsman.

The direction will resolve the problems of millions of overseas Pakistanis living all over the world as they were facing closure of their bank accounts.

According to the details, a number of overseas Pakistanis, residing in different countries, had lodged their complaint with the Federal Ombudsman regarding blocking of their bank accounts on account of non- verification of the biometrics. They said that NADRA Verification System/ NICOP had already their biometric record therefore blockage of accounts due to the non-verification was unjustified.

They had requested the Ombudsman for intervention to resolve their grievances. Subsequently, the Grievance Commissioner of Overseas Pakistanis at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar called a report from Governor State Bank of Pakistan in this regard.

The State Bank submitted that an SRO had been issued by them advising all banks of Pakistan to use the data/VERISYS of NADRA for biometric verification of non-resident Pakistanis’ bank accounts.

Moreover, for those customers who are not non-resident Pakistanis but residing outside Pakistan temporarily, the bank may conduct fresh NADRA VERISYS and retain the same in place of biometric verification until their return (within 6 months). Biometric of such customers shall be done immediately on customer’s return to the country, it was decided.