Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the “illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India, led by Narendra Modi and the RSS gang he represents, with the aim to change the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of their racist and fascist agenda.”

The resolution moved by Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz said that the annexation was an attempt to undermine the UN Charter, international laws and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions which seek the inalienable right of self-determination for the people of Occupied Kashmir.

It said the “regime of Narendra Modi was committing another grave crime against community by turning Occupied Kashmir into the world’s biggest and most brutal concentration camp, with imposing curfew and its complete lock down.”

“While welcoming the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir and affirmation by UN Secretary General of commitment to UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, we would also like to express appreciation of the positions taken by our friends like China, Turkey and Iran, whose parliament has also passed a resolution in support of Kashmiri people,” the resolution said.

“We urge the government and all the relevant stakeholders to formulate a coherent national strategy and national stamina to sustain that strategy”, the resolution also reads.

Earlier, taking part in debate, former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that Pakistan needs to push all forums of Islamic world for Kashmir issue as the required level of support from Ummah on the burning issue of Kashmir is yet to come.

Taking part in discussion on Kashmir on the second day of Senate sitting, the PPP stalwart said that Pakistan needed to revisit our foreign policy so that the world opinion is levelled in Pakistan’s favour on important issues.

In his remarks, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed suggested to form a three-pronged strategy to deal with the challenge what he said posed by the irresponsible actions taken by India.

“India’s claim of being a democratic and secular state stands exposed now.” He added that the strategy with regard to India should be Modi specific, and it should be highlighted that he was a fascist and a racist.

He underlined that there should not be turmoil, instability, repression and division at home to have an effective foreign policy.

“We need a healing touch at home”, he remarked and demanded immediate release of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari and two Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement lawmakers, besides all other ‘political prisoners’.

However, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz rejected remarks of Senator Sayed said there were no political prisoners in the country. He said that all parties were on one page on the Kashmir issue. He asked the chair to send the summary of the proceedings and proposals made by members to the Prime Minister and the Foreign Office.