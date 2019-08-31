Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday placed under suspension the services of secretary of the Board of Revenue (BoR), Land Utilization Department and additional director general of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) for illegally issuing challan for regularization of 159 acres cancelled land in District West.

The chief minister, taking notice of issuance of a challan in favour of a private party for regularization of allotment of 159-acre ‘cancelled’ industrial land in District West by Secretary of LU, BoR Department, Danish Saeed (BPS-20), ordered suspension of his services with immediate effect.

On inquiry, the chief minister was told that Additional DG MDA Sohail Khan (BPS-19) had also a role in regularization of allotment of land in District West; therefore he also suspended his services immediately.

The chief minister said that how LU department could issue a challan without calling a report from DC West and approval of the competent authority. He said that the land in question was a cancelled case not only by the department but through an Ordinance in 2000. He ordered Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah to transfer the entire staff of the LU department and post other staff in their place.

The chief minister directed Chairman of Anti-Corruption Establishment Mohammad Waseem to conduct inquiry into the matter and report to him within two days.

Meanwhile, the ACE conducted a raid on the office of the secretary of the Land Utilization Department, Board of Revenue, and seized the record.

The statement issued by the ACE department says, “The chief minister has taken serious notice of illegal regularization of 159 acres cancelled land K-28, Phase-II, Trans Lyari Quarters, Hawks Bay Road, West-Karachi and has directed for constitution of an enquiry committee in Enquiries & Anticorruption Establishment and submission of enquiry report within two days without fail. Besides, the Chief Minister has ordered placement of services of Danish Saeed, Member (Land Utilization) Board of Revenue and Mohammad Sohail Khan, Additional Director General, Malir Development Authority and all other offices/ officials who are involved in the instant matter under suspension. Moreover, all the officers/official have been directed to remain at their headquarters during the investigation. A major reshuffle shall be made in Land Utilization Department.

The Minister for Enquiries & Anticorruption Establishment, Sindh has also emphasized quick implementation of orders of the Chief Minister, Sindh in letter and spirit.

Besides, a raid has been conducted on the office of the secretary Land Utilisation Board of Revenue by the Anti-Corruption team. Office record has been seized and officers are being interrogated. Additionally, site office of the Builder in question at Hawksbay has also been sealed.