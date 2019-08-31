Share:

ISLAMABAD - President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the 26-day long lockdown, curfew and human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK). In a statement issued on Friday, he said India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris with its oppression. Despite all the brutalities, the freedom of Kashmiris was writing on the wall, he added. Every cruelty of Modi was bringing the time of freedom closer for people of the occupied Kashmir and defeat of India was inevitable, he remarked. He said Modi should be put on trial for war crimes, for his inhumane and brutal acts against Kashmiris. “Modi has proved himself to be the killer of humanity and history will remember him as a butcher who shed blood of innocent people,” Shehbaz remarked. The PML-N president said Kashmir would prove to be a graveyard of those who illegally occupied it. He said Modi had divided the world into those who stood for justice and those who opposed it. “Kashmir would be the last nail in the coffin of arrogant Indian rulers,” he concluded.