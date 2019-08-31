Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special polio campaign for the month of August in 46 districts across Pakistan has been completed.

According to a statement issued by the National Emergency Operation Center said on Friday, the initial data on the campaign coverage indicates that a total of 7.1 million children have been successfully administered polio drops and protected against the polio virus.

“Dedicated efforts of polio teams during this final sprint against the virus have enabled the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme to reach millions of vulnerable children with much needed vaccines,” it said.

As a result, community members warmly welcomed polio workers and allowed them to vaccinate their children.

While the campaign was launched with full force in the provinces, proactive social media engagement also helped the programme counter any rising propaganda and misconceptions across social media platforms.

It further shared that out of 46 districts where the campaign was implemented, the performance and leadership of 6 Deputy Commissioners from districts Peshawar, Swabi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Quetta and Nowshera were outstanding. Meanwhile, support of the Pakistan Army and other institutions were found to be commendable and highly appreciated by the programme.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta, shared that these polio campaigns are of crucial significance in Pakistan’s journey towards the finish line of polio eradication.

He further emphasized that the programme is focused on maintaining campaign quality and coverage of any missed child during each and every campaign.

Atta further emphasized in his statement that the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme will continue to carry out vaccination campaigns without the use of force or coercion, and will instead focus on trust building between communities and the programme to succeed in the collective national goal of polio eradication.