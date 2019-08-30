Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and other sports bodies on Friday observed ‘Kashmir Hour’ on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran had called a one hour assemblage at noon on Friday, as a response to India’s transgressions on the victims of Indian occupied Kashmir. People from all walks of life gathered to stand in solidarity with Kashmir. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Wasim Khan, PCB officials, national team players and entire PCB staff showed their deep anguish over the treatment meted out to the innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian Army. Sports stars such as Shahid Afridi, Javed Miandad and Amir Khan too spoke up against the atrocities.

Meanwhile, PHF’s officials, staff, national hockey team, coaching staff and other also took part in the rally. They hoisted the flag of Pakistan along with flag of Kashmir and sung the national anthem. PHF Secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa said Kashmir is part of Pakistan and their sacrifices won’t go futile. “We should highlight the Kashmir issue and India’s atrocities at every available platform.”

He added that as the government of Pakistan has decided to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir and the entire nation in unified voice has reiterated moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren. The Kashmir issue must be resolved as per UNO resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Sports Board Punjab, under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, also observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday. The SBP DG and staff took out a large rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Hundreds of SBP employees with Pakistan and Kashmiri flags in their hands, shouted loud anti-India and anti-Modi slogans. The participants also chanted slogans against India’s unconstitutional measure of removing Kashmir’s special status. They also showed their anger on the cruelties of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.

Addressing the rally, SBP DG said Kashmir is part of Pakistan and their sacrifices won’t go futile. “We are highlighting the Kashmir issue and India’s atrocities under the leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan at every platform.” After the largely-attended rally, the DG led the large gathering of SBP employees to Chairing Cross to join the grand protest procession over there.