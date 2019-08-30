Share:

LOS ANGELES-Daisy Ridley say ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ won’t be as ‘’controversial’’ as the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale.

While some vocal fans of the HBO fantasy epic were disappointed with how the final season unfolded, the 27-year-old actress - who is only halfway through the show but knows how it ends - has promised the sci-fi saga will have a more satisfying conclusion.

Speaking to MTV News, she teased: ‘’I think this ending will be less controversial.’’

Ridley also dished the dirt on one moment from the recent trailer which shows her character Rey seemingly turning to the Dark Side of the Force with a unique red lightsaber - typically used by the Sith - and she admitted the team wanted this version of her alter ego to look ‘’genuinely cool’’.

She added: ‘’It honestly felt really cool. I think there were obviously conversation about how it looked - like, genuinely cool - and that people will want to be like, you know, that version of Rey.

‘’However that may last, however long it lasts, wherever she ends up - but it felt really good.’’

Meanwhile, the star insisted the nine and final instalment in the all-time classic Skywalker saga will answer any questions fans have about Rey and her past.

She said: ‘’Yeah. It felt really - doing it, I was like, physically, couldn’t have done anything else. Emotionally, couldn’t have done anything else.

‘’It was really genuinely satisfying doing it all, filming it all. There would be scenes where I was really excited to film them!’’