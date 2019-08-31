Share:

I pity the dreamer in me. The Senate was to hold its sitting Friday morning. And on the same day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the nation to get out of homes and offices at 12 am and stand on streets and roads to express solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir for 30 minutes.

With an open mind, we can surely consider questions, genuinely wondering as to how by mere standing still on roads, that too for 30 minutes only, we could furnish any kind of relief to 8 million Kashmiris, gasping for normal life in an extremely dense militarized zone since the communication lockdown of August 5, 2019.

Yet, the intent of expressing solidarity by managing the Friday event was sincere and praiseworthy.

Keeping that in mind, I somehow felt motivated to imagine that Prime Minister might surprise us by entering the Senate, when it was passionately discussing the latest misery of Kashmiris.

Close to 12 am, Imran Khan could have taken the floorto tell the Chairman that he had come to the Upper House of Parliament to take all the members present there for a walk to Constitution Avenue.

After reaching there, Prime Minister could have delivered a speech on Kashmir, while standing right in front of the main gate of Parliament.

Cutting across the party divide, the opposition senators would have been left with no choice but to stand on his right and left. That would indeed have produced powerful optics to convey to the world that whole Pakistan speaks with one voice when it comes to Kashmir. Sadly, my dream didn’t come true.

I imagined the desired optics for solid reasons, though. Lest you forget, the Modi government

initiated the process of revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution from the Upper House of its Parliament, Rajya Sabha. This forum is equivalent to our Senate.

Modi’s BJP does not relish the 2/3rd majority there. Yet it managed to scrapping Article 370 through one-day brief sitting of Rajya Sabha. The move unleashed hyper nationalist frenzy all across India. It baffled all the opposition parties.

Many of these parties keep pretending to be ultimate defenders of human rights and self-appointed voices of the oppressed and marginalized. They call Narendra Modi a bigot, mindlessly pursuing the fascist agenda of the Hindu-right. All of them, however, failed to mount any resistance to bulldozing of Article 370 by him, even when it was brought to lower house after approval from Rajya Sabha.

Post-truth-world of these days is all about optics. By cunning management of the same, Modi had convinced the world that he and his party were not alone, when it came to scrapping Article 370.

The move “reflected” the so-called national consensus and eventually endorsed by an elected parliament. Now, he is left with no authority to backtrack from a “done deal.” Pakistan and the rest of world had better swallow the revoking of Article 370 as fait accompli.

Pakistan, to my humble mind, should have thus begun building the counter narrative Friday from the precincts of its parliament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan remains obsessed to deliver ‘solo,’ however. He hardly respects the parliament he leads. He continues to strongly believe that it is crowded with “looters and plunderers.” They should not be allowed to extract some respect for them “in the name of Kashmir.”

It is not the time to discuss the pros and cons of prime ministerial obsessions. Far more important remains the need for developing a strategy through intense brainstorming. The immediate objective of the desired strategy is to find effective means to mounting pressure on India for easing down the communication blockade it had enforced on 8 million Kashmiris.

No doubt the global media is flooded with stories that keep highlighting the miserable sides of the said blockade.

During his recent meeting with the US President in France, however, Prime Minister of India seemed to have convinced him that the stifling lockdown was justified to avert “mass scale deaths” that “violent mobs” could trigger by “provoking law enforcers” in Occupied Kashmir.

Sadly, not of the US only but many leaders of powerful countries savoring tremendous influence on India seemed to have also bought the said story.

We desperately need to convince the world on SOS basis that you can’t keep millions lock down in a huge cage on basis of mere presumptions.

It certainly is not the time to keep drumming the possibility of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, if Modi continues to recklessly pursue his dream of Hindutava.

The social media has certainly shrunken the attention span. People hardly have any time to attentively listen to long lectures explaining the RSS-roots of Modi and his BJP. We should rather flood media with audio-visual stories, highlighting ‘here and now’ miseries, millions of Kashmiris are enduring due to communication lockdown.

One feels forced to beg focus on “here and now”, after getting credible tips from India that Narendra Modi intends to continue with stifling lockdown, at least in Muslim-majority areas of the Occupied Kashmir, until the advent of winter.

By sustaining it for long, he also wants to convince the majority of Kashmiris that Pakistan could hardly do a thing to alleviate their misery. It is time for them to start reconciling with the given.

The strategy we have adopted, so far, to express solidarity with Kashmiris is sadly not addressing the intensity and endgame of the lockdown that has been ruthlessly enforced upon millions of Kashmiris since August 5, 2019.

It is time to address the issue with a completely new and creative strategy. Mere expressions of sincere sympathy and solidarity will not help in the given circumstances.