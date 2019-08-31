Share:

GUJRAT-Things came to a grinding halt, no traffic movement either, in and around the Hafiz Hayat Campus. They were standing still, but united, as the national anthem was played at the University of Gujrat (UoG) announcing the Kashmir Solidarity Hour on Friday.

A large number of faculty members, students and administration officials gathered in front of the Vice Chancellor Secretariat in response to a nationwide call by Prime Minister Imran Khan the other day to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as well as highlight to the world the serious human rights violations, including mass abductions, torture and killings during a month-long siege by almost one million Indian troops with no phone, internet and media access to the population for as many days.

Speakers from various faculty and admin departments highlighted the Kashmiris’ peaceful struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and condemned the atrocities committed by the Indian troops on the innocent people of Kashmir.

They debunked the Indian government’s decision to revoke the Article 370 stripping the IOK of its special status under UN resolutions on the disputed territory, saying the use of various acts of violence aimed at depriving the Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination is tantamount to war crimes and the world must immediately take notice of the situation. The activities began with the playing of the national anthem as the all the traffic and other activities at the campus came to a grinding halt at 12 noon.

Expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq and other senior faculty members vowed to continue supporting their just cause for freedom from Indian occupation till they are granted right of self-determination as per United Nations resolutions. Later, Dr Shabbar Atiq led a ‘solidarity walk’ from the VC Secretariat to the Student Services Centre (SSC), the organizers of the Kashmir Solidarity Hour activities. Directors of the four UoG City Campuses - Railway Road, G.T. Road, Fawara Chowk, Marghzar Colony - Dr Razia Iqbal, Prof. Arif Chaudhry, Dr Zakia Bano, and Farhat Mahboob along with faculty and students were also present on the occasion.