Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Chairman National Accountability Bureau Javed Iqbal, the Lahore Bureau organized a rally in connection with Kashmir solidarity hour. NAB Director General Shahzad Saleem led the rally while officers and officials participated in the rally and chanted slogans against imposition of curfew by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The participants of the rally condemned Indian atrocities against the innocent people of Kashmir. On this occasion, Lahore DG NAB stated that Indian Occupied Kashmir has been converted into Jail by imposing curfew and the Kashmiri people have been made hostage there. Therefore, UN and World powers must play a decisive role to save humanity. NAB stands with Kashmir and we condemn the abolition of Article 370 and 35-A. He further maintained that at the time of need, NAB stands side by side with Kashmiri people and NAB always prefer to stand firm against tyranny. The passion of all NAB officials was worth seen during the rally. At the end, collective prayers were observed for early liberation of Occupied Kashmir.