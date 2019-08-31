Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that life of her imprisoned father Asif Ali Zardari was in danger.

Speaking at a news conference here, she warned if anything happened to Zardari, the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government will be held responsible.

Aseefa Bhutto said Zardari – a former president – had been shifted to prison from hospital despite doctors advice to keep him in the medical facility.

Aseefa said that when she tried to enter the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences to meet Zardari the authorities locked the doors and manhandled her. “They did not allow me to go in and also stopped patients. I tried my best to go into the hospital but the authorities stopped me at every step,” she said.

Aseefa said that the lady police officers manhandled her and tried to physically stop her.

Zardari saw her struggling, and took her to his room but the police officers followed them and asked her to leave. Aseefa refused showing court orders.

“They (police) insisted the jail authorities were not available so I should leave. The authorities also denied Zardari’s lawyers to speak to him,” she stated.

Aseefa said that doctors informed her that they were being pressurised to shift back Zardari to jail ,whereas, his condition required that he should stay at hospital.

“Two medical examinations were conducted, one (supervised) by NAB (National Accountability Bureau) authorities and other (supervised) by judicial authorities. Both examinations show that Zardari needs immediate medical attention. One of the reasons is that three arteries in his heart are blocked,” she added.

Aseefa said that Zardari “suffers with severe spinal issues as a result of 11 and half years of unlawful incarceration. Because of these issues and serious illness Zardari needs immediate medical attention.”

She said that her family and the PPP demand that Zardari should be shifted back immediately to hospital to receive proper medical treatment.

“This is his right as a citizen of Pakistan and also as former President and head of a political party and sitting legislator. Denial of his right is a denial of human rights as well as justice. This is political victimisation. He (Zardari) is the only former President not running away from the courts and from the country,” she said.

Aseefa said that “we would like to reiterate Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement earlier that it clearly shows the intent of the government to endanger Zardari’s life to achieve its own agenda.”

She warned that if anything happened to Zardari the family and the party will hold the government responsible and accountable.

Former Senator Farhatullah Babar said that on the day when Prime Minister Imran Khan was asking people to protest against human rights violations in Kashmir, he himself violated the basic rights of a former President of Pakistan.

Babar warned Imran Khan to “do as much he wants” but should be “ready to bear” the same when time comes.

Senator Sherry Rehman calling this government a court of Yazid, adding, there will be consequences if government did not give up its conduct and warned that this government will have to face resistance by the PPP.

Advocate Farooq Naek said that court will be approached because not letting Aseefa meet Zardari was a contempt of court.

“They (the authorities) have declared only the room as sub-jail not the entire hospital. Nobody can be denied access to hospital,” he added.

Naek said that he was not only a lawyer but a Senator as well.

“Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was with me and it is a privilege of Senators to go to a public place and see whether the place is functioning properly or not so that the issue can be raised on the floor of the House. This act of authority is also breach of their privilege. This is the worst kind of lawlessness,” he stated.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that there was nobody from the jail to entertain petition and either to allow or refuse permission to meet Zardari.

“This is lawlessness and cannot continue for long. A daughter is denied her right to meet her father in hospital,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said that government doctors advised to keep Zardari in hospital for treatment but “this government is not providing him health facilities.”