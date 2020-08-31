Share:

Asia's largest children eye hospital is scheduled to be functional by January 2021. The children eye hospital will have a capacity of treating one hundred and fifty thousand children annually, a leading eye trust announced Monday.

The Rs one billion project is in final stage at the premises of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Rawalpindi which will have a capacity to cater for the needs of 500 OPD patients per day, said President Al-Shifa Trust Maj. Gen. (Retd) Rehmat Khan.

Talking to the media men here, he said that our data regarding school screening shows that 20 percent of children bears some sort of eye problems while 5 percent of them have severe eye disorders.

He said that trust is constructing first children eye hospital in the country with a capacity of 500 OPDs and fifty complicated surgeries would be performed in a day.

This will be the biggest hospital in Asia as far as the capacity is concerned for which we are thankful to the philanthropists and the donors, he added.