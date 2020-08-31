Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved appointment of 12 secretaries in South Punjab.

According to notification issued by Services and General Administration Department, appointment of secretaries for services, wildlife and irrigation has been okayed. Secretary for energy, communication and sports will also be appointed.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that with the appointment of separate secretaries, problems of the people will be solved at their doorstep and the appointed secretaries will perform their duties with full authority.