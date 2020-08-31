Share:

Pakistan on Monday has reported 6 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 295,849. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,294.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 213 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 129,348 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,769 in Punjab, 36,044 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,625 in Islamabad, 12,869 in Balochistan, 2,298 in Azad Kashmir and 2,896 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,401 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,198 in Punjab, 1,250 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 67 in GB and 62 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,621,146 coronavirus tests and 18,017 in last 24 hours. 280,682 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 604 patients are in critical condition.