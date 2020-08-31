Share:

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that federal government and its departments are providing all possible support to Sindh government after heavy rains in the province.

Shibli Faraz, in a tweet today, said that people of Quaid-e-Azam’s city are being tested after heavy rains and sympathies of entire nation are with them.

The federal minister further said that every possible assistance is being provided without any political bias.

On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on has issued a high alert as already inundated Karachi is set to receive seventh spell of monsoon rains from today.

The Met office has informed that another monsoon rain-bearing system has entered the province which could aggravate existing urban flooding and waterlogging in Karachi.

Rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, and Sanghar.

Meanwhile, the local administration has failed to repair the K-Electric system, creating problems for the residents who blocked main roads and demanded to immediately restore the power.