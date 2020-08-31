Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday has issued a high alert as already inundated Karachi has set to receive seventh spell of monsoon rains from today.

According to details, the Met office has informed that another monsoon rain-bearing system has entered the province which could aggravate existing urban flooding and waterlogging in Karachi.

Rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, and Sanghar.

Several cities of Sindh including Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad have also received downpours after which low-lying areas have been flooded with the rainwater.

Meanwhile, the local administration has failed to repair the K-Electric system, creating problems for the residents who blocked main roads and demanded to immediately restore the power.

On the other hand, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy are continuing relief and rescue efforts in flood hit areas of Karachi.

Pakistan Army engineers today cleared Karachi Port Trust, Civic Centre, Mohsin Bhopali and Golimar underpass for traffic, while work on Gizri underpass is in progress.

Army mobile recovery vehicles have been deployed at various points to shift vehicles stuck in flood to ensure flow of traffic.