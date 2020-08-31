Share:

A number of people have been injured in UAE after two gas explosions that took place at a restaurant in Dubai and a gas blast that occurred on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

One person was killed in a gas cylinder explosion that took place at UAE’s Dubai restaurant in the early hours of Monday, The National newspaper has reported.

The incident occurred at 4:31 local time (00:31 GMT) in a four-storey building in the International City area, according to the news outlet.

The newspaper reported that firefighters and rescue teams had rushed to the site and evacuated residents. The blast has caused significant damage to the building’s ground floor, according a Dubai Civil defense spokesperson, cited by the newspaper.

The fire was extinguished within 33 minutes, and the police has started an investigation into the case, the news outlet said.

Earlier in the day, the state-run WAM news agency reported another gas blast that occurred on the Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi with a number of people being injured.

Rapid intervention teams from the Directorate of Emergency and Public safety were quickly sent of the site of the incident.

​The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the UAE news reports, emergency teams have evacuated residents from the area.