The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a significant flood warning for the northern parts of the country, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in catchment areas of river Kabul River along with hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan division.

"According to latest hydro-meteorological situation, monsoon has become active over Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir producing widespread thunderstorm/rains," an alert issued by the PMD's Flood Forecasting Division said. The advisory was shared on Twitter by Azhar Mashwani, the focal person on digital media to the Punjab chief minister.

The alert warned that the existing weather system is likely to persist over those areas during the next 48 hours "with [a] high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of River Kabul and its tributaries along with hill torrents of DG Khan division which may cause medium to high flood situation".

Around 872 people were evacuated last week owing to a threat of flood, with several points along the Chenab and Jhelum swelling. At least 60 rescue teams and 326 rescuers saved villagers and their belongings, and still many areas were under the threat of flood.