President Dr Arif Alvi has said that strengthening bilateral ties with Azerbaijan is among top priorities of the government of Pakistan.

"Pakistan is keen to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan in the fields of tourism, trade, defence and energy."

The President was talking to newly appointed ambassador for Azerbaijan, Bilal Hayee who called on him here on Monday.

He said Pakistan gives utmost importance to its relations with Azerbaijan and desirous to reinforce the mutual relations.

President Alvi said Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoyed deep economic, political, military and cultural ties and urged upon the envoy to play role in enhancing bilateral trade volume.

He expressed gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan on supporting Pakistan during coronavirus pandemic, particularly repatriation of 522 stranded Pakistanis.

The President also stressed regular holding of high-level bilateral meetings between the two countries to explore potential in diverse areas to their mutual benefit.

He hoped that the Bilal Hayee as new ambassador would contribute to further strengthening of relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.