Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi met Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday.

Ambassador said that Pakistan and UAE enjoying cordial bilateral relations based on shared values and traditions.

The existing economic cooperation needs to be enhanced in line with tremendous potential for trade and business between two countries.

He said that exchange of Parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationship.

He said that UAE can benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties.

He said that UAE investors can benefit for investment opportunities in CPEC projects and Gwadar Region.

He called for exchange of delegations of the business community to increase the trade volume between two countries.

The Ambassador of UAE stressed for further boosting cooperation in different sectors through enhanced parliamentary interaction.