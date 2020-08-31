Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday thanked the nation for peacefully observing Ashura, but regretted that some elements had tried to ignite sectarian strife on the occasion.

The premier said he had been informed of "elements who tried to ignite [the] flames of sectarianism" on the occasion.

I want to thank our nation for the peaceful observing of Ashura in the country. However, unfortunately, information has come to me of elements who tried to ignite flames of sectarianism on this occasion and I will be taking very tough action against them. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 31, 2020

"I will be taking very tough action against them," he said.

Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram, was observed on Sunday with solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives in Karbala.

Processions were taken out in different cities to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).