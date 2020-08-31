Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called federal cabinet meeting Tuesday.

The federal cabinet will deliberate upon a 14-point agenda which included several briefings including one to outsource all major airports of the country.

The huddle will approve decision taken in the last Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting while the board of directors of Pakistan Petroleum Limited will also be approved in the sitting.

Approval to the construction of multi-rises buildings in major cities of the country including Karachi and Lahore is also part of the cabinet agenda.