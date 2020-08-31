Share:

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has directed TikToK to block viewership of the vulgar, indecent and immoral content in Pakistan.

According to press release issued here on Monday, Chairman PTA in the wake of growing concerns in the society with respect to content had an online meeting with senior management of TikTok.

Chairman PTA while acknowledging the recent efforts of the platform for taking down the indecent content, asked the platform to put in place stronger content monitoring and moderation mechanism so that the unlawful material was not accessible within Pakistan.