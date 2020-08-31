Share:

Sarina Issa, wife of Justice Qazi Faiz Issa asked the FBR to provide the tax records of the Prime Minister and others.

She said in her reply to FBR that her and her family's information was illegally passed on to the civilians.

Sarina Issa demanded Income tax records of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Forough Naseem, Shehzad Akbar, Anwar Mansoor Khan, Waheed Dogar and Ashfaq Ahmed should be given.

She also said that all the properties of these personalities, their source of income and their details of bank accounts abroad should also be provided.