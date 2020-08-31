Share:

Three soldiers were martyred on Saturday during a search operation by security forces in South Waziristan, the military's media wing said.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the three soldiers were martyred as terrorists fired at security forces' blocking position during the operation.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar.

Four other soliders were also injured.

In June, two soldiers were martyred and one terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire between a patrolling party of the security forces and a group of terrorists.