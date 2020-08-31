Share:

A farewell ceremony was organized to pay tributes to services of outgoing Director Emergency Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Rana Muhammad Shafiq who got retired on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, Medical Superintendent Dr. Mahmood Salah Uddin and Nursing Supervisor LGH, Anwar Sultana said that an honorable retirement and a farewell ceremony is no less than a great honor for any Government employee, while those who serve the suffering humanity during their service cannot be forgotten in any way.

Naseem Khaliq, Uzma Yaseen and Sadaf Rafiq said that Dr. Rana Shafiq during the service, set all the targets given by the Government and senior officials on time and performed his services 24 hours a day, which is undoubtedly a record. Cecilia Gill, Irum Tasneem and Nudhrat Mukhtar said that the efforts of Dr. Rana Shafiq for the institution are commendable and will always be remembered in LGH.

President Paramedical Staff Association Rana Pervaiz and others paid rich tributes to Dr. Rana Shafiq and said that he played an important role in upgrading the emergency and creating a patient friendly environment as patients are brought not only from Lahore and Punjab but also from other provinces in the Emergency Department of LGH where better care of was the first priority that Dr. Rana Muhammad Shafiq always kept it before him.

Retired Director Emergency Dr. Rana Muhammad Shafiq thanked all the organizers for arranging the function in his honor and said that the organization will continue to provide its professional services to them whenever it is needed.

Medical Superintendent Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Dr. Ali Razzaq, Nursing Superintendent Ramzan Bibi, Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqayya Bano, administrative doctors, nurses and a large number of employees were also present on the occasion. Participants prayed for the further success and express best wishes for Dr. Rana Shafiq in his further life.