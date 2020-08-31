Share:

Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will conduct a webinar on ‘Coaching in Modern Age’ on September 1, 2020 from 12.30pm to 2.00pm.

The webinar will be organised under the directives of Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh. Divisional Sports Office Faisalabad will be the host of the online training webinar.

Expert trainers will deliver lectures on the topic of ‘Coaching in Modern Age’. All divisional, district, tehsil sports officers and coaches of the province will take part in the webinar.