

LAHORE - The team at Manager Today magazine has announced the successful conclusion of its forum ‘Organisational Development & Learning as Investment: A CEO’s perspective’, says a Press release.

The forum was held on 27th December at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club with many members of the media, representatives of major corporations and banks, corporate executives and HR and training fraternity in attendance.

The keynote speakers for the event included members of the private and corporate and hospitality sectors from across a spectrum of industries. Among them were such luminaries as Dr S.M. Naqi, Chairman Spel Group, Mudassar Aqil, CEO Kashf Microfinance Bank, Masood Ali Khan, CEO Takhleeq Designing, and Haroon Waheed, Management Consultant. Haseeb Gardezi, CEO Hotel One, also attended as guest of honour.